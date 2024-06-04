Taylor Swift can’t help but giggle over Travis Kelce lyric during ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift is “Down Bad” for her beau Travis Kelce.

During her Eras Tour stop in Lyon, France, on Sunday night, the international pop sensation, 34, couldn’t help but giggle as she sang her song Fifteen from her 2008 album Fearless, in which she predicted her romance with the NFL super star, also 34.

“But in your life, you’ll do things greater than / Dating the boy on the football team / But I didn’t know it at fifteen,” she penned way back when.

But as she crooned the lyrics during her weekend show almost a year into her relationship with the football pro, the multi-Grammy winner couldn’t help but beam at the irony.

A fan-made video circulating X (formerly Twitter) showed a giddy Swift singing the words while grinning ear to ear, her voice shaking with her suppressed laughter as her fans erupted into cheer.

Fans were just as ecstatic as Swift, with one commenting, “Taylor smiled and was giddy during ‘in your life you’ do things greater than dating the boy on the football team’ because it’s ironic how she ended up with a football player writing these lines as a teen.”

Another noted, “Turns out you can do greater things AND date the boy on the football team (she just didn’t know it at fifteen).”