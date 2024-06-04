Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez decision to cancel tour revealed

Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez decision to cancel her tour revealed

Jennifer Lopez cancelled This Is Me... Live tour to avoid 'intense scrutiny' amid her alleged marital troubles with Ben Affleck.

In a conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick said, "When a high profile artist like Adele or Jennifer Lopez cancel their shows (especially at short notice) it's devastating."

For the unversed, the On the Floor singer's much-awaited tour was set to kick off on June 26 across North America. But, on May 31, Live Nation announced that Lopez would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

While analysing Lopez's statement, the PR guru shared that "if it was an illness or personal family matter, I think people would be a lot more forgiving."

He added, "However, I do not foresee anyone but, the most loyal of Jennifer Lopez fans gleefully accepting this reason for cancelling."

Speaking of the growing speculations of Lopez and Affleck's relationship troubles, Ryan also claimed that the tour cancellation "could be about her marriage to Ben Affleck which seems to be under intense scrutiny daily."