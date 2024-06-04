Princess Eugenie shares powerful message after Prince Harry, Meghan's statements

Princess Eugenie shares powerful message

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie has finally broken her silence amid ongoing royal tussle.

Princess Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie, who's considered a very close friend of Harry, has shared her stunning photo with a meaningful message after Harry's new video and Meghan's letter about their Nigeria trip.

Eugenie turned to her Instagram Story to share a mesmerising clip with a nod to Prince William and Kate Middleton as she wrote about the importance of protecting the environment.

In adorable photo, Eugenie is seen enjoying her paddle-boarding through a lake, whilst a beautiful sunset peaks over a hill and illuminates both the water and the Princess. The 34-year-old also shared a video of whales swimming in the blue ocean.

Eugenie, who is an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation, wrote: "Ahead of World Oceans Day I'm reflecting on some of the beautiful moments the Ocean can give us. World Oceans Day - 8th June."

The new post comes after Prince William and Princess Kate also shared a statement to celebrate the efforts to tackle the environmental issues.

There are speculations that Prince William and King Charles could give Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie royal roles amid Kate's absence.



Eugenie looks at the sun while striding through the water in appears in a summer dress. She has also added a love hands emoji to delight her fans.

It's Eugenie’s first social media post amid reports about King Charles' warning to Prince Andrew about his luxury 30-room Royal Lodge.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have been making headlines since they attended Prince William's Buckingham palace party after saying "No" to Prince Harry's invite for his Invictus Games service in the UK.