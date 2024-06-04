Inside Gizelle Bryant, Jamal Bryant's mini reunion on daughters' graduation

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant come together for twin daughters' graduation

Gizelle Bryant and her former husband Jamal Bryant recently reunited for their twin daughters’ graduation on Monday, May 3.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to the social media giant to highlight their twins’ high school graduation.

She posted a carousel of photos with her 53-year-old former husband alongside a caption that read: “Congratulations Angel & Adore! I am such a proud Mother. These girls are destined for greatness every day of their lives.”

The mother of three stood between her twin daughters in lavender graduation gowns while she posed for the picture.

Meanwhile, Gizelle donned a sleeveless top and dress pants.

In addition, Jamal added multiple photos in an Instagram Reel playing on a loop.

He said: “Today was nothing short of sensational!! @angeljbryant @adorecbryant graduated high school with honors.”

Noting that his girls would be attending a Historically Black College and University, Jamal added: “They are both headed to #hbcu …. They have so much poise, potential and promise that I can’t help but beam! The world will be better because they were born lol.”

For the unversed, besides the twins, Gizelle and Jamal also share an older daughter Grace.

The former couple decided to go separate ways in 2009 after Gizelle discovered about Jamal's infidelity.

Meanwhile, Jamal announced his engagement to fellow pastor Karri Turner last month.