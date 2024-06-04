Buckingham Palace new announcement puts Prince William on the spot

Prince William is ought to cut a lonely figure at upcoming state visit from Japanese monarchs later this month.

According to a new announcement from Buckingham Palace, the Prince of Wales will undertake key role of welcoming Emperor Naruhito, 64, and Empress Masako, 60, at their hotel on June 25.

However, he will surely miss his wife Kate Middleton, with whom he welcomed the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, for the state visit in November 2023.

The royal pair are due to arrive in England on June 22 and conduct a series of private engagements before being hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

They will eventually depart the country on June 27.

The latest announcement comes following a delay in royal duties due to upcoming elections in the UK on July 4.

According to the palace officials last month, royals pulled the brakes on their outings to avoid diverting attention or distracting from the election campaign.

Kate Middleton, who has already been on a break from royal duties due to a series of health scares since the beginning of this year, is expected to steer clear of public eye until later this year.