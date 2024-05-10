Queen Camilla welcomes special guests to Buckingham Palace after snubbing Harry

Buckingham Palace has left royal fans in surprise as it welcomed very special guests to the royal house on Wednesday.



The royal family's social media accounts shared adorable video of the event, showing the 76-year-old Queen loving some animals.

The post comes day after Prince Harry's spokesperson confirmed that there's no chance of the Duke's meeting with King Charles. The reason given was due to the 75-year-old monarch's full program. Harry left the UK for Nigeria without meeting King Charles.

The video was shared with a caption: "Today, Brooke’s mini mascots met The Queen at Buckingham Palace ahead of a reception marking the charity’s 90th Anniversary.



"International programme leaders, supporters and, of course, Alfie and LaLa joined Her Majesty in celebrating an organisation which has been improving the lives of working horses, donkeys, and mules since 1934."

It added: "The Queen – who has been President for 18 years – told guests at the reception that she first learnt of Brooke’s work as a child through her father, who was stationed in Cairo during the Second World War where the Old War Horse Memorial Hospital was established by Dorothy Brooke, planting the seed of what is now a truly global organisation."



Royal fans showered love and praise on the Queen for her work, with one writing: "I absolutely adore Her Majesty Queen Camilla. All I need to know about a person to like them, is if they are animal lovers, and Queen Camilla definitely loves animals."

Another wrote: "The Queen is very impressive and seems so real. Queen Camilla is a great compliment to the King."

On royal fan dropped the comment: "She is the most wonderful queen we are lucky to have her."