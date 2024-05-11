Prince William issues latest statement

Prince William, who is continuing with his royal duties while his wife Kate Middleton receives treatment for abdominal cancer, has released a latest statement after arriving Isles of Scilly on Friday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts shared new photos of William with his touching words about the island life.

William stated: "Living and working on the Isles of Scilly brings so many brilliant benefits, but island life on St Mary’s can be a little bit different to life on the mainland."

The statement continues: "Looking at plans for the new health and social care facility which will offer a game-changing range and quality of care on the islands, and is being built on Duchy of Cornwall land next door to St Mary’s Community Hospital.



"Hearing from local businesses about life on the islands and preparations for the summer season, which will see approximately 100,000 visitors arriving here to enjoy these beautiful islands!"

William, 41, who is known locally as the Duke of Cornwall, arrived at St Mary's Harbour having travelled from Tresco, one of the smaller islands this morning.



The future King's visit comes when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began the first day of their three-day visit to Nigeria.