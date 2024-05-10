Victoria Beckham gives health update after gym injury left her in crutches

Victoria Beckham was seen in crutches at her 50th birthday party, where the Spice Girls had a surprise reunion

Victoria Beckham is well on the road to recovery after being in crutches for a few months.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 50-year-old fashion designer revealed that she has made a full recovery after a gym injury left her with a broken foot.

“OK really exciting news. I’m walking without my boot and crutches,” Victoria said as she recorded herself in front of a mirror in her lavish London home.

“My foot is finally better. I am so happy to be out of those leggings and into my denim,” she said.

In addition to her health update, the former Spice Girl also took the opportunity to discuss her latest fashion accessory—a clutch bag from her clothing collection, famously carried by Kendall Jenner during her Paris fashion show.

Earlier, Victoria's husband, David Beckham, had informed fans about her injury, revealing that she had broken her foot in the gym on Valentine's Day.

“Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break…” he updated their followers.