Amy Schumer confesses she’s still a mom despite being a ‘breadwinner’ at home

Amy Schumer shares her thoughts on being a breadwinner for her family

Amy Schumer has recently confessed she’s the “breadwinner” of her family but at the end, she’s still a “mother”.



Speaking on the latest episode of the Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast, in support of Every Mother Counts, the comedian and actress spoke up about her family, saying, “I'm the breadwinner. I’m working. My husband (Chris Fischer) has so many jobs that a mom has, but Mom is still Mom.”

“And I’m sorry, because I really don’t mean for that to be reductive to the many great fathers and especially same-sex couples raising kids,” continued the 42-year-old.

Amy, who shares four-year-old son with Chris, explained, “I do think that women are great communicators. And when we look at the condition of the world and whatever, it’s just like we don’t have the dads organise a birthday party.”

However, the Life & Beth star added, “We’re having men navigate global [issues]…like women are good communicators. Can we get some women in there?”

Interestingly, Amy appeared on the podcast which is part of the About Your Mother series, that featured guests including Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner and Bono.

The stars shared stories about their relationships with their moms and the life lessons that were passed on to them.

Elsewhere in the interview, Amy also talked about having empathy for all the mothers.

The Trainwreck actress stated, “I just have major empathy for all of them, and I see all the same things in myself.”

“Just know that the expectations and the pressure we have for our moms, it's unrealistic, and it's like a pipe dream. And there's just no way to get it right,” she added.