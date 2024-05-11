Kevin Bacon’s family celebrated 'Friday the 13th' anniversary with prank

Kevin Bacon pranked by family on 'Friday the 13th' 44th anniversary

Kevin Bacon got pranked in the Friday the 13th way, on the movie’s 44th anniversary.



Bacon’s wife, Kyra Sedgwick planned a scary joke with their kids to play on the actor, which sent the star back to the death of his character in the original movie.

The whole prank was captured on video and shared on Bacon and his 32-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon’s Instagram pages, which showed the trio sneaking up to Kevin, who was sleeping on the couch.

"It's time! Dad is taking his daily nap," Kyra says in the video with a a makeshift arrow with blood-red paint at its tip in hand, referring to how Kevin's character, Jack, was killed in 1980's Friday the 13th, with an arrow being impaled and shoved through a bed and into his throat!

Travis put the fake arrow on Kevin's chest and hid behind the couch, as his mother and sister, chanted the popular sound effect used to mark killer Jason Voorhees' presence, "Ch ch ch, ah ah ah."

The prank prompted Kevin to wake up with a scream. "OK. Not funny, guys. Not funny!" he exclaimed.

"Relax, it's Thursday," Travis, Bacon’s 34-year-old son, replied with humour.

"That was a close one…" the Footloose star captioned the post that reeled the whole pranks.

"44 years since Friday the 13th, and I still can't take a nap in peace. #fridaythe13th."

Kevin co-starred with Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Jeannine Taylor, Laurie Bartram, Mark Nelson and Ari Lehman on the slasher flick, Friday the 13th, which was released 44 years ago on May 9.