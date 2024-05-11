Gypsy Rose Blanchard thinks new Taylor Swift’s song is about her

Gypsy Rose Blanchard believes new Taylor Swift's song is inspired by her

Gypsy Rose Blanchard thinks that one of Taylor Swift's new song off her album, The Tortured Poets Department, is about her.



A source spilled to TMZ, “Gypsy believes that the track Fresh Out The Slammer is about her being freed.”

For the unversed, Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving a seven-year sentence for her part in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

The lyrics of the song from Taylor’s album featured the story of someone who has just gotten out of jail, known as “the slammer”.

In Taylor’s song, the narrator referred to longing for a man waiting for them beyond the prison walls.

Gypsy was behind the prison when she developed a relationship with a man named Ken Urker, who struck up a dialogue with the then-prisoner in 2019 through a “letter of support” he penned after watching HBO documentary Mommy Dead And Dearest.

The documentary narrated Gypsy's upbringing as a victim of Munchausen by proxy through her mother, who pretended to the outside world that Gypsy was a sickly child when she was in fact a healthy child.

During her time behind bars, Gypsy and Ken became pen pals, which cultivated into a romantic relationship. The two were even briefly engaged before relationship ended.

In 2020, Gypsy found Ryan Anderson, who, like Ken, wrote to her while she was in prison.

The two reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place in the prison in 2022.

Three months after her release from prison, her marriage with Ryan could not work out and Gypsy filed for divorce.

However, in April, TMZ reported that Gypsy made an appearance with Ken on TikTok and even disclosed matching husky tattoos on their arms.