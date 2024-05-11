Zayn Malik gets brutally honest about his relationship with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid share a three-year-old daughter, Khai



Zayn Malik is looking back at his relationships with a new perspective.

The former One Direction member delved into the complexities of love during a candid conversation on the Zach Sang Show, where he questioned whether he has ever truly experienced it.

Reflecting on his romantic history, Malik shared his uncertainty, admitting, “I don’t know if I’ve actually truly been in love at this point.”

Notably, Malik’s longest and most serious relationship was with his on-off girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

He further reflected, “Was it love or is it life experience that we are going through? Who knows. We’re just in situations where we look back at them with different eyes and it’s a completely different situation.”

The Pillow Talk hitmaker also admitted that he has not really experienced love outside of his family, despite being in a serious relationship with Hadid for six years and welcoming a daughter with her.

The singer's relationship with Hadid was marked by its ups and downs, including multiple breakups and reconciliations. However, their journey came to its end following allegations of domestic violence made by Hadid’s mother, Yolanda.

Despite the challenges, Malik and Hadid have prioritized co-parenting their three-year-old daughter, Khai, maintaining a respectful relationship for her sake.