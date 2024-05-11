Longtime KTLA entertainment reporter, Sam Rubin dead at 64

Sam Rubin, a big television name for more than three decades, is no more.
The famous entertainment reporter has died at the age of 64. KTLA, the network where he popularly worked since 1991, announced the news.
An insider from the network reported, as per Variety, that the star lost the battle of life to a heart attack after getting done with his routinely Hollywood news segment on television Friday morning.
More than 200 hours of broadcast and cable telecasting, including 120 episodes of the chat show Hollywood Uncensored and Live From red carpet shows, Rubin's television production business, SRE, Inc. has an extensive work portfolio.
Rubin was honoured with the Golden Mike award, a lifetime achievement award from Southern California Broadcasters Association and was also a recipient of the best entertainment reporter from the Los Angeles Press Club.
The Television star supported several organisations including the MS 150 Bay to Bike Tour and L.A. schools and literacy programs, as per his KTLA bio.
Rubin, a graduate of Occidental College, left behind his wife and four children.
