Prince Harry gets emotional as he receives precious gift in honour of Princess Diana

Prince Harry, who's currently in Nigeria on three-day visit, embarked on a solo journey from the capital city of Abuja to Kaduna on Friday.



The Duke of Sussex received a red carpet welcome as he was greeted by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, who sat with Harry outside the Governor's Office to watch the welcome ceremony, which included festive local dancers.



During his visit, Harry was given two paintings, one of him and his late mother Princess Diana and another of him and his wife Meghan Markle. Seeing his mother's photo Harry got emotional and held his tears back.

King Charles' III's younger son , who's on un official visit to the country, was then asked to put on his next gift, a traditional outfit which he needed help getting over his head. He was also given a hula cap.

Simon Perry, a writer and correspondent at People, shared the clip of Harry's trip.

Upon his arrival, the Duke was introduced to local dignitaries as Governor Sani called Harry a "symbol of courage and “praised his service to his country."



He added: "Please give our regards to the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Meghan."

Harry apologized, saying, "I’m sorry that I didn’t bring my wife." He clarified that she had separate engagements scheduled in Abuja.

The Duke added: "The focus here in Kaduna is the wounded, injured and sick men and women who serve in Nigerian forces and keep people safe."