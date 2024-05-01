Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's serious fight draws attention ahead of Nigeria trip

For the unversed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Nigeria later this month

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly had a disagreement regarding their children's participation in her upcoming Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans with the announcement of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in March.

The venture includes a range of homewares such as crockery, table linen, and glasses, as well as nut butters, jams, conserves, and oils. Meghan is now expanding her business by collaborating on a cookery show with Netflix, which is anticipated to feature products from her lifestyle brand.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly at odds over whether they should include their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the new show.

Meghan is reportedly “inspired” by sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who regularly includes her and Prince William ’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in public events she attends. But Harry is reportedly against the idea of including his two young children in the Netflix show and wants to keep them away from the spotlight.

A source told OK! magazine that the Duke has had a bad experience with press intrusion into his life - and also that of his late mother Princess Diana - so is now reportedly at odds with wife Meghan over her decision to involve their children.

“She would love for Archie and Lilibet to make guest appearances on her new show as being a mum is a huge part of her life and wants to show off that part of her world, just like Kate does occasionally when she takes her children to work events,” the insider shared.

“She totally gets where Harry is coming from because he has been so traumatised by things that went on during his childhood and she admires him for wanting to protect the kids and she will always support him,” they explained, adding that Meghan us trying to “convince him that being in the spotlight isn’t all bad and feels he shouldn’t judge everything by his past and what he went through.”

While she recognises that Archie and Lilibet are “in a completely different situation” because of who they’re parents are, the source claims Meghan wants to show Harry that they can involve their children in their projects because they are “never going to be anonymous.”

They added: “Meghan is hoping Harry will get on board with her plans soon.”

