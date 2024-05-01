Meghan Markle could take major decision for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle could take big step for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, who reportedly does not feel welcome in the UK, may take a surprise decision for her husband Prince Harry amid speculations about his upcoming trip.

The Duchess of Sussex, according to reports, will not be joining her husband for the trip. Meghan's move could deepen Harry's isolation as no senior member of the royal family is expected to attend the event.

However, some royal historians and sources still believe that Meghan Markle could take major step to make Harry happy at his big event in the country of his birth.

"Meghan could surprise all with her last minute decision for her beloved husband," a source, close to the Sussexes, has claimed.

"The Duchess knows her company will boost the Duke's confidence and make him feel blessed at a palace and event close to his heart," according to the insider.

King Charles III's younger son Harry has confirmed to attend the 10-year anniversary service for the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8.



Explaining the reason why Meghan avoid travelling to the UK, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed: "Meghan tells friends that she does not feel welcome or comfortable in the UK. I know that their popularity has seen a severe decline in Britain, but I also know that Meghan would be treated with kindness if she opted to attend."

"I am surprised that Meghan would not want to appear alongside Prince Harry to celebrate" the event. There will be no senior members of the Royal Family there to support Prince Harry." She told Fox News.

Meghan Markle has only once visited the UK to attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral alongside her husband in 2022 since she cut the ties with the country in 2020 following her decision to step down as senior working royal and relocate to the US with Harry and their children.

