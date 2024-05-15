Kanye West's senior Yeezy executive resigns amid brand's foray into pornography

Yeezy faces exodus of senior staff amid speculation over pornography.

Milo Yiannopoulos, the Chief of Staff at Kanye West's Yeezy brand, has officially resigned from his position.

In a recent report by TMZ on Wednesday, it was disclosed that the 39-year-old right-wing political commentator confirmed his departure from the company in an interview with the outlet, expressing well wishes for the 46-year-old rapper's future endeavors.

Yiannopoulos cited concerns about West's new team as the reason for his departure and urged caution for the performer in his future endeavors.

Providing TMZ with a copy of his resignation letter, Yiannopoulos articulated his refusal to participate in West's new Yeezy Porn venture, citing moral and religious objections to the production and dissemination of pornographic content.

Following his resignation from West's brand, Milo emphasized concerns regarding his involvement in the creation of pornography.

Yiannopoulos expressed apprehension, citing potential risks to his life as a recovering addict and as a former homosexual.

He pledged an orderly handover by May 31, 2024, or sooner, coinciding with the first pornography shoot, if scheduled.

Yiannopoulos reiterated his willingness to serve West again under the condition that Yeezy abandons any plans related to producing, distributing, or profiting from obscene content.

Formerly associated with West's 2024 presidential campaign, he claimed to have facilitated a meeting between West, former President Donald Trump, and far-right figure Nick Fuentes in November 2022.

TMZ sources revealed a series of recent departures among higher-ups at Yeezy, though it remained unclear if West's purported plans for a pornography studio prompted these exits.