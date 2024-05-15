King Charles, Queen Camilla hosted first Buckingham Palace garden party

It came after the King and Queen missed Prince Harry's Invictus Games service at St Paul's Cathedral last week

King Charles and Queen Camilla looked radiant in the sunshine at today's Buckingham Palace garden party.



Notable guests at the event included model Kate Moss, comedian Lenny Henry, artist Tracey Emin, and film director Sir Ridley Scott. The King and Queen hosted the first Buckingham Palace garden party to honour the UK’s creative arts industry.

Approximately 4,000 guests from various fields such as culture, art, heritage, film, TV, radio, and fashion were invited to this prestigious occasion, including both prominent figures and those who work behind the scenes.

The garden party celebrated the industry's contribution to the economy and its role in showcasing British culture globally. Among the early attendees photographed were Tess Daly and Vernon Kay.

The event was proposed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and received enthusiastic support from King Charles, who is known for his strong advocacy for the arts. Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips was also among the well-known celebrities present at the event.

The pair attended a service of dedication for the Order of The British Empire.

It came after the King and Queen missed Prince Harry's Invictus Games service at St Paul's Cathedral last week.

The monarch did not see his son, the Duke of Sussex, during his trip to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The King and Queen walked up the stairs of St Paul's Cathedral wearing bright red cloaks, where they were joined by almost 2000 people who hold CBEs, OBEs, MBEs and British Empire Medals.



