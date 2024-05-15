Omid Scobie embroiled in fiery row with royal fans

Author Omid Scobie, who's dubbed Meghan Markle's mouthpiece, has been embroiled into fiery row with royal fans over the couple's visit to Nigeria.



Turning to X (formerly Twitter), British journalist Scobie defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and blasted those who condemn the couple's recent visit, as reported by the Mirror.

Scobie wrote: "So pressed over an overseas visit that didn’t cost the British taxpayer a penny lol. The state of them."



The co-author of 'Finding Freedom' and writer of 'Endgame' encouraged others to came out in defence of the Sussexes, with some referring to the criticism as "pathetic".

"I see the clowns are out in full force again...", Scobie then shared two tweets to his own account.



One post that he shared, from Kevin O'Sullivan, read: "Great weird pretend royal tour of dodgy Nigeria by Harry & Meghan. Where next? Somalia?"

The criticism comes after it has been reported that King Charles and Prince William were also fuming about Harry and Meghan's trip to the African country.

Former BBC royal correspondent told OK: "The King and Prince William are firmly of the belief that you are either in or out of the working royals. This seems to be a rather strange halfway house. I think both the King and the Prince, and indeed the Government, will want it to be made clear that Harry is not representing either the Royal Family or Britain on this trip."