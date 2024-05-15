Cardi B dedicates hit collab on ‘Girls Like You’ to daughter Kulture

Cardi B joined Spotify’s Billions Clubs for four songs that collectively amassed over 1 billion streams

Girls Like You is a song that Cardi B holds close to her heart for a very special reason.

During her appearance on Spotify’s Billions Club: The Series, the 31-year-old rapper was honored for four of her hits that collectively amassed over 1 billion streams on the platform, including her collaboration with Maroon 5 on the 2017 hit Girls Like You, among others.

“My daughter was in me when I did this song,” she said, referring to her soon-to-be six-year-old daughter Kulture with on-off husband Offset.

“So when I perform the song, it touches me a little bit different,” she admitted.

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker further recalled that her record label was “really against” the song as it threatened to overshadow her own album.

“But I said, ‘You know what? I love the song. I got to do the song, and then I did,” Cardi noted.

Other songs that hit the 1-billion streams mark included her collaborations on WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, I Like It with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and Taki Taki featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and DJ Snake.

She concluded by expressing her gratitude for her fans for their constant support, which helped her overcome the fact that she was always “a little bit hard on [herself].”

She reflected, “The more you get, the more you want, so I never feel satisfied. But then I sit back, and it’s like, look at your daughter’s f***ing bedroom, it’s bigger than your parents’ f***ing apartment that you grew up in.”

She then declared, “I will never stop. I’m never gonna stop. The goal is never going to be reached because I’m always hungry for more.”