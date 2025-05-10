Travis Kelce’s pal reveals first impressions after meeting Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift left a lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s friend when they started dating

Taylor Swift earned another fan in Travis Kelce’s pal and teammate, Trey Smith, not because of her music but by her personality.

The Kansas City Chiefs guard detailed his first meeting with the pop superstar when she began dating Kelce, in a new interview.

Speaking of their interaction, Smith told the New Rory and Mal podcast, "I think you meet her as a human being, as a person face-to-face, you understand she is a beautiful human being."

The Anti-Hero hitmaker impressed her beau’s mate even more during their second meeting as he revealed, "She remembered my name and my sister's name after meeting us, months later. Just a small thing that meant a lot.”

The athlete added, "She is awesome, super nice, she is thoughtful, she is kind," he shared on the show.

The sportsman shared that he wasn’t much of a Swiftie until he met the Eras Tour performer, saying he didn’t know "How much of a star she is until she got there and I started realising, like watching people move around and like, ok, this is different."

However, he added that Swift’s character was the highlight of his meeting with her, "I think the biggest thing with Taylor is how nice of a person she is. She really is dope, she is awesome," he said.

Kelce and Swift began dating in September 2023 and she was spotted many a times at the Arrowhead Stadium for his games.