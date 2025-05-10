Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas relationship takes major turn amid speculation

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas relationship takes major turn

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have seemingly taken a major step in their relationship amid ongoing speculation about their 'romance' and future life.

The Mission: Impossible star, who's working on a new movie, wants her rumoured girlfriend to share screen with him in the upcoming thriller, according to a new report.

"Tom and Ana have grown closer over the past couple of months and he has huge respect for her as an actress," a source told The Sun.

The tipster shared details on Top Gun: Maverick actor's upcoming film, saying, "He has approached Ana to be his leading lady. Ana is one of the best actresses in the business as far as Tom is concerned and he wants her by his side in the new movie."

“Tom has a lot on his plate at the moment, with his new Mission: Impossible film being released later this month and another film called Judy in the works,” they further said.

Earlier this month outlet revealed that the two actors are becoming closer to each other. They were first spotted on Valentine’s Day while enjoying meal together.

They rumoured lovebirds were recently spotted celebrating football legend David Beckham’s 50th birthday, fueling speculation of their romance and future life together.