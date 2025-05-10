Anna Sawai breaks silence on wearing similar outfit like Zendaya

Anna Sawai and Zendaya turned heads as they arrived at the 2025 Met Gala sporting identical outfits.

The similar all-white pantsuit ensembles sparked online discussions which was then addressed by the Shōgun star.

Sawai on her Instagram uploaded a carousel post featuring several behind-the-scenes looks of the event.

She captioned the post, "Late but FIRST MET GALA [white heart]" following with giving credit to her stylist.

Giving a nod to the Spider-Man star, Sawai continued, "I know a lot of people have a lot to say, and trust me, I admire her too [laughing and white heart emoji]. But most importantly, I’m so happy with my look, so please be happy for me too xx."

Both actress wore all-white pantsuits accessorized with wide-brim hats to match. However, the eagle-eyed fans helped picking out major differences which were, Anna sported a silver tie clip and left her hair down, while Zendaya tucked her hair under her hat and her tie into a vest.

Moreover, the Euphoria actress trousers were bell-bottom styled and to elevate her look she has applied red nail polish along with her massive diamond engagement ring from fiancé Tom Holland.

Apart from the similar look the two actress also share same Hollywood achievement, that is, both are Emmy-winning actress.

Zendaya won the prestigious award for her role in Euphoria, while Anna received the recognition for her role in Shōgun.

Euphoria season three is expected to release in early 2026 and Shōgun season two is currently moving forward to develop the saga with two additional seasons of the drama series.