Khloé Kardashian drools over Shah Rukh Khan's stunning Met Gala look

Khloé Kardashian wows fans with recent Snapchat update

Khloé Kardashian can’t help herself as she ends up drooling over Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look.

The reality TV star, who first visited India in 2024 with her sister Kim Kardashian, gushed over the Bollywood icon in her recent post.

Taking to her Snapchat story, the 40-year-old shared a picture of the Jawan actor along with a heartwarming caption.

The snap featured Shah Rukh from 2025 Met Gala, where he stunned in a black silk shirt under a long coat, paired with high-waist trousers, multiple rings and necklaces, and an oversized “K” pendant.

Expressing her admiration for the signature “K” necklace, she penned, “King Khan.”

Khloé also praised Indian designer Sabyasachi for his blend of cultural heritage with global fashion influences.

The Don actor made his Met Gala debut on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

His dazzling look quickly went viral, earning admiration from celebrities worldwide.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in his much-anticipated film King, alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan.

Khloé, on the other hand, is gearing up for her upcoming reality show, Calabasas: Behind the Gates.