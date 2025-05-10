General Hospital star Denise Alexander breathes her last at 85

General Hospital star Denise Alexander dies at 85

General Hospital star Denise Alexander has died at the age of 85 after establishing a successful acting career.

The actress, who portrayed the role of Lesley Webber on the daytime soap opera from 1973 to 1984, took her last breath on Wednesday, March 5, as per Variety and Soap Opera Digest.

Her death was announced by General Hospital showrunner Frank Valentini in a heartbreaking post which read, "I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber - one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television - for nearly five decades.”

Expressing grief over the death of the late actress on May 9, he further went on to add, "It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her. On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace."

Alexander, born in New York City in 1939, rose to fame after her ground-breaking role in a 1970s show. She began acting on radio at age 6 and later transitioned to theatre before launching her TV career.