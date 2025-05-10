King Charles shares sweet birthday message week after Archie's celebration

King Charles III and the royal family have left fans guessing with their latest move, sharing a sweet birthday message week after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Prince Archie's big day.

The 76-year-old monarch did not publicly shared a birthday tribute to his grandson Archie, who turned six on May 6.

However, the royal family on Saturday celebrated the 1st birthday of a trainee Medical Alert Assistance Dog Freddy, releasing sweet pictures and a joint statement with Medical Detection Dogs, a registered charity in England.

The adorable photos were captioned: "Happy Birthday to Freddy!"

It is to mention here that Freddy was named by Medical Detection Dogs Patron, Queen Camilla.

The Palace's move has sparked surprise among Harry and Meghan's fans, who had expected a public acknowledgment from the King on Archie's special occasion after Harry's emotional appeal.

The message continued: "The Trainee Medical Alert Assistance Dog, Freddy, celebrated his 1st birthday this week and was quite rightly spoiled with gifts from his puppy socialiser. They included a tuggy toy and some treats but by far his favourite was his cuddly avocado!"

It concluded: "Freddy has had an exciting first year and has come along in leaps and bounds (often literally) with his training. He’s a pro at heelwork, recall and settling in public and his adventures have taken him to places like Crufts and the beach so he is already experiencing all kinds of environments."