Sophie Turner's pregnancy confession unveils week-long secret from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner's Bali pregnancy test revelation leaves Joe Jonas in shock.

Sophie Turner has disclosed a deeply personal chapter of her life, recounting how she concealed her first pregnancy from ex-husband Joe Jonas.

Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, found herself in a whirlwind of emotions during a retreat in Bali when a pregnancy test confirmed her impending motherhood.

At the tender age of 23, navigating newfound fame and scrutiny over her relationship with the pop sensation, she grappled with the weight of her decision.

She reflects on those uncertain moments, admitting to seeking therapy to cope with the overwhelming pressures.

Sharing her experience with British Vogue's June edition, the actress recalled the surreal moment when she broke the news to her roommate upon arrival at the Balinese retreat in 2019.

"It was my first day there, and I was meeting my roommate for the first time," she reminisced, "Before we settled down to chat, I told her that I just needed to go and take a pregnancy test. I took the test and was like: I’m pregnant, so nice to meet you!"

Despite being far from home and separated from husband, Sophie expresses gratitude for her unique circumstances while pondering her future.

"Maybe because I was so young, I sat on it for a week," she revealed, reflecting on her time in Bali.

"Thankfully there were therapists there to help me talk things through. I told my husband when I got back."

Turner vividly recalls the pivotal moment when she informed Jonas of her pregnancy, reminiscing, "I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?"

Exploring the complexities of youth and uncertainty, Turner acknowledged the transformational shift she experienced.

"When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day.

I just knew I had to have her."