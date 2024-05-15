$145M Wicked trailer drops, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's renditions

The much-awaited first trailer for the Wicked movie adaptation, based on the beloved Broadway musical, has finally graced our screens.



Offering a glimpse into the enchanting world of Oz, the trailer showcases the powerhouse vocals of lead stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as they breathe new life into the iconic songs Popular and Defying Gravity.

Erivo takes on the role of Elphaba, a young woman with unconventional green skin, grappling to uncover her inner strength.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande embodies Glinda, a popular figure driven by privilege and ambition, yet to explore the depths of her true self.

Their unlikely friendship takes a twist when they encounter The Wizard of Oz, leading to diverging paths.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27 this year, the film boasts a staggering $145 million budget.

With cast including Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, and Bowen Yang, and helmed by director Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians fame.



