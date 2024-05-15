Paris Hilton thanks followers for pointing out major parenting mistake

Paris Hilton took the constructive feedback and made the necessary safety adjustments

Paris Hilton is still learning the ropes of motherhood, and she’s not afraid to own up to her mistakes.

The mom-of-two-infants addressed fans’ concerns after her recent TikTok featuring her infant daughter London and son Phoenix strapped into their car seats. Viewers were quick to point out that the children were in forward facing seats, contrary to safety concerns.

But as fans flooded her comments section with their concerns, the mom-of-two took no offense an instead heeded to the advice.

Acknowledging the feedback, Hilton responded in a new TikTok post, expressing gratitude for the advice and showcasing her children in rear-facing seats.

She captioned the post, "Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this."

Her willingness to learn garnered praise from followers, with many commending her vulnerability and openness to guidance.

As one commentor praised the Paris in Love star for “not taking offence,” she replied, “No, I'm not taking offense. I am a new mom and just learning as I go. So I appreciate advice when it is kind as I'm just trying to be the best mom I can be.”