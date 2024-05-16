Prince Harry's ex girlfriend new move catches attention after Duke's Nigeria trip

Prince Harry and Meghan even invited Bonas to their 2018 wedding

Meghan Markle's favourite hairstylist, George Northwood, has given Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, a stunning new look.

Known for her versatile hairstyles, Meghan has impressed fashion enthusiasts worldwide with her wavy blow-outs, messy buns, and sleek straight hair.

Northwood, who accompanied Meghan and Harry on their tours in 2020, has now been working with Bonas, who dated Harry from 2012 to 2014.

Sharing a photo of her new fringe hairstyle on Instagram, Bonas expressed her excitement with the caption "Fringe-tastic!"

Previously, the 35-year-old actress often wore her hair with a demure side parting. Northwood has developed a close relationship with Meghan, joining her on trips such as the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in 2022 and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK.

Reflecting on their reunion, Northwood expressed nostalgia and joy. Bonas's past relationship with Prince Harry in the early to mid-2010s garnered significant media attention.

Writing about Bonas in his memoir Spare, the duke said: "She was the first person to help me across that barrier, to help me unleash the tears.



"It was cathartic, it accelerated our bond and added an element rare in past relationships: immense gratitude. I was indebted to Cress."

While sad, the couple's break up was amicable, with the two remaining friends. Prince Harry and Meghan even invited Bonas to their 2018 wedding.

