Ryan Reynolds raves about Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’: ‘Best concert on Earth’

Ryan Reynolds is excited to attend the upcoming ‘Eras Tour’ shows

Ryan Reynolds is a certified Swiftie.

While promoting his new movie IF, the 47-year-old actor revealed on Today with Hoda and Jenna that though he has yet to go to one of Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour shows, he’s excited to attend his first later this year.

“I’m getting to see her again in October and I’m so excited. Best concert on planet Earth,” Reynolds revealed.

“I’m about to go to the Madrid show. Very excited, my wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now,” he further explained, referring to his wife, Blake Lively, who is also best friends with the international pop sensation.

“The love it, they’re obsessed,” he added.

The Deadpool star also admitted that he hasn’t yet been able to attend an Eras Tour concert.

He said, “This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a non-stop work bubble and it’s a problem,” jokingly adding that “I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”

Reynolds isn’t the only cast member from IF who loves Swift.

His co-star Cailey Fleming showed off her friendship bracelets that she got from one of her concerts, while John Krasinski revealed that his daughters are more impressed with Swift then his movies.