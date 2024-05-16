Travis Kelce reflects on meeting Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper at ‘Eras Tour’

Travis Kelce described Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper as ‘amazing’ people

Travis Kelce is getting to know his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Hollywood A-Lister friends.

In this week’s episode of his New Heights podcast hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis spilled the beans about meeting and hanging out with Swift’s close friend Gigi Hadid and Hadid's boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The group were finally able to meet up when all of them attended Swift’s recent Eras Tour concert in Paris, France.

“I got to see Gigi and Bradley. Bradley Cooper, man,” Travis said, adding, “We were all in the suite having a blast.”

Travis further raved about the couple, expressing that “they’re amazing.”

Jason – a former Philadelphia Eagles player – even inquired if Travis and Cooper – a Philadelphia native – discussed the team. Travis responded, “Of course. Bradley Cooper is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan.”

Additionally, Kelce shared a heartwarming anecdote about his mother Donna Kelce, who had the chance to meet Cooper's mother at an event for Cooper's new restaurant.

Travis recalled, “[Bradley] was opening a restaurant in, I believe, in New York. I forget where exactly it is, but shout out to B.C, and, they were doing a fun presentation or a fun event for the ladies. And mom pulled up and so did Miss Cooper, Bradley's mom and a bunch of familiar faces as well.”