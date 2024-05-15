Zayn Malik teases stage return: 'I have a bit of hunger'

Zayn Malik is ready to face his fear of stage

Zayn Malik is eager to return to the stage after overcoming his crippling anxiety.

In an interview with Nylon Magazine, the former One Direction heartthrob revealed his hunger to perform onstage.

"I haven’t been on stage for such a long time; I have a bit of a hunger for it. I feel like I have something to give again," he revealed in a recent conversation.

"I just didn’t want to be there before. Who wants to come watch a person that doesn’t want to be stuck there?" Malik, 31, added.

For the unversed, the Dusk Till Dawn global hitmaker has made it clear quite a few times that he avoided the stage because of his anxiety.

However, during a 2016 episode of the Call Me Daddy Podcast, Malik shared to evolve and set a better example for his three-year-old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with his former girlfriend and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Additionally, the Night Changes singer is about to release his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, which is slated to hit the streams on May 17.

Malik has already released two tracks from the much-anticipated album, namely, What Am I and Alienated.