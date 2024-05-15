Zayn Malik teases stage return: 'I have a bit of hunger'

Zayn Malik is eager to return to the stage after overcoming his crippling anxiety.
In an interview with Nylon Magazine, the former One Direction heartthrob revealed his hunger to perform onstage.
"I haven’t been on stage for such a long time; I have a bit of a hunger for it. I feel like I have something to give again," he revealed in a recent conversation.
"I just didn’t want to be there before. Who wants to come watch a person that doesn’t want to be stuck there?" Malik, 31, added.
For the unversed, the Dusk Till Dawn global hitmaker has made it clear quite a few times that he avoided the stage because of his anxiety.
However, during a 2016 episode of the Call Me Daddy Podcast, Malik shared to evolve and set a better example for his three-year-old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with his former girlfriend and supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Additionally, the Night Changes singer is about to release his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, which is slated to hit the streams on May 17.
Malik has already released two tracks from the much-anticipated album, namely, What Am I and Alienated.
Queen had previously faced criticism from Peta in 2009 for wearing a rabbit fur stole during a visit to Canada
Martin Roberts broke into tears as he recalled being "given a second chance"
Zayn Malik admitted to being a 'sensitive' guy
Prince William expresses his excitement and joy with the newest statement
Gudrun Ure died at her home in London
Reese Witherspoon expressed her excitement for the Legally Blonde prequel over social media