Rihanna reflects on becoming a better parent due to her late father

Rihanna has recently explained how her late father inspired her to become a better parent.

The Diamonds crooner, who was seen attending Smurfs premiere with her two sons on July 13, shared how her father impacted her parenting decision.

Rihanna, who is expecting her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky in August, told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve always dreamed of what type of grandfather he would be to them,” who died at age 70 in May.

The Umbrella hit-maker revealed that her late parent “prepared me for having two boys, really”.

“The adventurous side of me, the outside side of me, the daredevil — it’s how I want to raise them,” explained the 37-year-old.

Rihanna spoke to ET, “I want them to be outside and in nature. No tablet babies.”

The songstress also recalled her late father who she believed made her childhood full of fun and joy.

For the unversed, Rihanna reconciled with her father in last few years before his tragic death.

Back in 2019, the pop star reportedly sued her father, claiming his Fenty Management talent firm was capitalising on her business empire, which also uses their surname.

Two years later, she filed to dismiss the lawsuit and had seemingly improved her relationship with her late father.

In a 2022 interview with US Weekly, Rihanna’s father Fenty also talked about becoming a grandfather at the time.

“I couldn’t be happier for my daughter,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the singer’s father added, “I actually jumped for joy when I heard. She’s always wanted to have kids and she’s going to be an amazing mom.”