How Billie Eilish is using her platform to promote sustainability?

Billie Eilish has been a vocal advocate for environmental sustainability, using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the planet.

According to the editor of Billboard UK, "She was basically the first major popstar to show us what Gen Z think, and how they see the world... It’s not a cynical marketing ploy either; Billie really wants to make a difference."

The Ocean Eyes singer's commitment to sustainability is evident in her music and tours.

Her 2019 song All The Good Girls Go To Hell highlights the issue of global warming and climate strike. The song's music video features Billie as a winged creature stuck in an oil spill, surrounded by raging fires.

She explained, "The deeper meaning of the song is about global warming and climate strike, and what's really important... This song is about the world and trying to save it, and people not believing that it needs to be saved."

The Lovely crooner regularly collaborates with REVERB, a non-profit organisation that promotes greener practices in live music. Together, they've implemented various eco-friendly initiatives on her tours, including like eco-action villages, water-filling stations, excess food donation, sustainable merchandise.

The Levitating singer also partners with Support + Feed, a plant-based food organisation founded by her mom, Maggie.

Maggie explained, "Plant-based food can feed more people, because that's how the food chain works... We're helping the local economy and the planet."

Billie added, "It feels like there really has been change in the crowds, and lots of people taking the pledge and being open-minded to the idea of eating plant-based."

Billie Eilish's commitment to sustainability has inspired her fans and impacted the music industry.

Her album Hit Me Hard And Soft featured environmentally-friendly packaging and vinyl copies pressed onto recycled materials. She has also partnered with big brands like Nike and Gucci to promote sustainable practices.