Travis Kelce reacts adorably to fan's comment about Taylor Swift 

Travis Kelce smiles at fan's sweet comment about Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce had a heartwarming reaction to a fan's comment about his relationship with Taylor Swift during the American Century Championship golf tournament on Saturday, July 13.
As he prepared to take his next shot, a fan in the crowd shouted, "You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it!" Travis responded with a simple yet charming, "Good point."
The video of the 34-year-old NFL tight end's reaction was shared on X by user @thesprayspa, and it's clear that the fan's comment brought a smile to his face.
The two have been going strong since they were first rumored to be dating in September 2023. Before they made things official themselves, Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, confirmed that the rumors of their relationship were "100% true."
Travis and Taylor's relationship has been making headlines for months, with fans and media alike eager to catch a glimpse of the couple. Despite being in the public eye, Travis seems to be enjoying the attention and appreciation from his fans.
His response to the fan's comment is a testament to his humility and appreciation for the support.
