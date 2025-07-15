Billie Eilish’s major crush on Justin Bieber almost destroyed her life

Billie Eilish, who was born in LA in 2001, pushed her parents to put her into therapy for one her severe childhood crush during early days of her life.

Thomas Smith, editor of Billboard UK, revealed that the singer used to adore Justin Bieber in her earlier years, which actually became a source of concern for her celebrity parents, mum Maggie Baird and dad Patrick O’Connell.

Billie would put up the pictures of Baby hit-maker on the walls of her small bedroom in her early years of life.

The songstress was in fact a true “Belieber” that Billie’s parents thought to seek professional help for her around the time of his 2012 hit, As Long As You Love Me.

Speaking on Billie and Patrick’s Apple Music show Me & Dad Radio, Maggie told how her daughter would be “sobbing and sobbing” to the song in the car.

“I just want to say we did consider taking you to therapy,” she told Billie.

The singer’s mother confessed, “You were in so much pain over Justin.”

In response, Billie admitted, “There was a period where I cried every single day of my life.”

In addition to her Justin’s crush, another reason of her pain was a serious hip injury she suffered at the age of 13 which also finished her dancing aspirations.

However, Billie started channeling her emotions in making music with her brother Finneas and recorded her first song in late 2015.

For Billie, “Ocean Eyes was the start of something amazing,” added Thomas via The Mirror.