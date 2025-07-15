Rihanna reveals sons RZA, Riot first reaction to becoming big brothers

Rihanna reveals RZA and Riot reaction on becoming older siblings

Rihanna opened up about her sons RZA and Riot reaction over her third pregnancy.

The Diamonds hitmaker is set to star in upcoming Smurfs film as voice actor of Smurfette.

During the Los Angeles premiere of the film, RiRi in conversation with Extra said that her sons were "delighted" to become big brothers.

The Disturbia singer, who hasn't revealed the sex of the baby, said that she always wanted a girl.

"I've always wanted a girl," the singer said. "But God knows best, right? And I love my boys."

Earlier this month, in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old star also revealed the first letter they have picked for the name of little one.

"It's always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over," the soon-to-be mom of three said.

Around the same time an insider shared details on Rihanna and Rocky's feelings on the arrival of baby number three.

"Rihanna and Rocky couldn’t be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three," the insider told People Magazine. "They’ve really embraced this chapter and their bond has only deepened since becoming parents."

Rihanna's film Smurfs is slated for release on July 16.