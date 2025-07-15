Offset gives fiery shout out to Justin Bieber’s 'Swag'

Justin Bieber recently released his seventh studio album, Swag, featuring 21 tracks
Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset showed support for Justin Bieber’s new album, Swag with a fiery shoutout.
Taking over to his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 14, the American rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, shared a screenshot of the song he was listening to with his million of followers.
The picture shows Things You Do, a track from Bieber’s newly release seventh album, playing.
In addition, the Bad and Boujee rapper tagged the 31-year-old two-time Grammy winning singer and added three fire emoji.
For the unversed, the Baby hitmaker sent his fans into a frenzy by releasing his much anticipated album Swag on Friday, July 11.
Hours before the album release Bieber stirred the buzz with mysterious billboards featuring a black-and-white photo of him and the word "Swag" popping up in cities around the world.
Eventually, when the album was released, fans dubbed it as JB7, featuring an impressive lineup of guest artists including Gunnawith guest appearances from Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and more.
Notably, Swag follows Bieber’s 2021 album Justice, which produced hits like Peaches and Ghost.
As for Offset. 33, he released new music on June 20, 2025, dropping the single Bodies-featuring JID-the same day Cardi B released her new single, Outside.
