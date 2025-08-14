Lil Wayne's latest move leaves his fans furious

'Mirror' singer is currently busy with his ongoing 'Tha Carter VI' tour

Lil Wayne has sparked anger among his fans and followers with his latest show cancellation.

The 42-year-old American rapper was supposed to perform a gig on August 11 at the Budweiser Stage.

But the singer did not show up and hours before the commencement of the show, a message appeared on the venue screen informing fans that the gig has been cancelled.

The message read, “Due to unforeseen illness, Wayne’s Toronto show tonight will be postponed.”

“As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one.”

The statement further informed fans that a new date will be announced. “All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date once announced.”

The same message was posted on the social media handle of the venue.

The move has left fans furious as they took it to the internet to express their anger and address their complain.

One of them wrote on X, “Hold on. They let man into Budweiser to buy overpriced drinks and merch, to then tell them Lil Wayne is ill and the show will be postponed????? Actually??? That can't be right.”

Meanwhile, another penned, “Cancelling this late, when everyone is already there, should result in compensation from the artist. [Imagine] traveling in for this for no reason. Weather is one thing but to bail with an illness an hour before you’re supposed to be on is wild.”