Taylor Swift recalls harrowing experience about record-breaking Eras Tour

Taylor Swift recalls her harrowing experience about record-breaking Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has recently recalled his uneasy experience while performing on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The Cruel Summer crooner opened up about demanding physical challenges she faced during 21-month tour in a latest appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

“It was a lot of physical therapy and it was a lot of being in a state of perpetual physical discomfort,” admitted the 35-year-old as he compared her experience to their football season.

Taylor pointed out that she’s “not getting hit by huge 300 pounders but the heels for that long”.

Reflecting on her performance outfits, Travis chimed in and opened up that Taylor maintained a “recovery station” in her hotel room, complete with “toe spacers”.

“I got an acupuncture mat,” she continued.

During the show, the pop icon also revealed rare insights into her resilience, saying, “I learned so much about how far I can push myself.”

Taylor pointed out that she went through various ailments including stomach flu, aching feet or blisters – all of which the NFL star confirmed.

Meanwhile, the singer mentioned that she “misses” the tour because of her Swifties.

“When I was on tour, all I had the bandwidth for was ‘What's the acoustic mash-up this week? How do I say ‘Welcome to the Eras Tour’ in Portuguese?' That was the only thing taking up my brain space,” she added.