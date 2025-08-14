Halsey shares rare moments prior to ‘Americana’ release

Halsey shares memorable moments prior to ‘Americana’ release

Halsey has recently shared rare moments before the release of her first debut movie, Americana.

The Colors hit-maker turned to Instagram and posted a carousel of behind-the-scene pictures from her movie set, enjoying time with her cast.

“Can’t wait for everyone to see Americana,” began the 30-year-old in the caption.

Halsey said, “We shot this 3.5 years ago and it finally belongs to the world.”

The singer-songwriter also praised the American movie-maker Tony Tost for guiding it through.

“It was an absolute honour to be a part of @tonytost vision and a pleasure working under his direction and guidance,” mentioned the Eastside crooner.

Halsey pointed out that this movie “represents such a memorable time in my life”.

Interestingly, the Bad At Love singer recalled her pregnancy as well as the loss of her pet dog.

“I signed on before I got pregnant. Filmed it with a six-month-old baby (still nursing!) My sweet Jagger passed away unexpectedly towards the end of shooting,” said Halsey.

The singer added that she “made so many friends and learned so many things”.

“It was a world of firsts for me and I am so proud. Go see it in theatres; laugh cry and holler!” she concluded.