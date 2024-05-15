Prince William, Kate Middleton turn blind eye to Rose Hanbury-Camilla's stunt

Prince William appears unbothered as Rose Hanbury returns to spotlight

Prince William, who's standing by his beloved wife Kate Middleton's side during her battle with cancer, has appeared unbothered with Queen Camilla's welcoming gesture to Rose Hanbury.

There were speculations that Camilla-Rose meeting could have rocked the Kensington Palace amid Kate's disappearance from the public eye due to her preventative chemotherapy following cancer diagnosis, but William's latest post suggests as the Prince and Princess of Wales are not worried at all.

Some royal fans were even surprised to see the viral photo of Camilla with the socialite, commenting Rose's return to the spotlight could add to Princess Kate's worries.

However, future King William's latest words suggest as everything is perfectly alright at home as he posted a congratulatory message to his favourite football team on social media, saying: "We are Champions League! A historic season and an amazing achievement. Thanks to Unai, the whole squad and everyone at @AVFCOfficial. Can't wait for next season. #UTV!"

Camila was delighted seeing makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and Hanbury at Badminton Horse Trials on Sunday.

Hanbury, who has been married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, in 2009 has kept a low profile since March after rumours of her alleged affair with Prince William resurfaced amid Kate's absence from the spotlight due to her treatment.

Comedian Stephen Colbert fueled rumours as he name-dropped Hanbury with a joke about the Prince of Wales, saying: "I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family. Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair."

The comedian's stunt even forced Hanbury to clear the air about the rumours via her lawyer, who released a statement to deny the alleged infidelity.

