Julianne Hough reveals 'dream' competitor for DWTS season 33

Julianne Hough listed some qualities of her competitor she ha been rooting to join DWTS season 33

Julianne Hough is setting the bar high for the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 33.

In a conversation with People on Tuesday, May 14, at Disney’s upfront event, the 35-year-old dancer and actress revealed a dream competitor she hopes to see on the show.

"I feel like Kelly Ripa would be an amazing person on the show because she's a dancer, she's vivacious. She would pick it up," Hough expressed enthusiastically.

"She would have so much fun with it," added the two-time DWTS professional champion, "She wouldn't take herself too seriously. So I'm rooting for Kelly to come on."

Additionally, Ripa has been a longstanding member of the ABC Family, participating in various projects over the years.

She currently co-hosts Live with Kelly and Mark with her husband Mark Consuelos, who made his debut on the show in April 2023.

Before her husband joined her on the show, the 53-year-old TV host had co-hosted with Michael Strahan, Regis Philbin, and Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa has been hosting the talk show since 2001 and previously appeared on the ABC daytime soap opera All My Children before her hosting gigs.