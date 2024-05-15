Prince Andrew waiting for a miracle?

Prince Andrew seems to be in hot water as he needs thousands of pounds for ongoing renovation works for his royal residence to avoid exit.



The Duke of York is reportedly 'determined' to hold onto his beloved luxury royal residence at any cost despite having no formal income, seemingly waiting for a miracle to continue renovation work for "dilapidated" mansion.

King Charles has granted disgraced royal Andrew the "stay of execution" after he promised he would cover the extensive repair costs on the £30 million 30-room home - which are thought to be in the region of £2 million. The Duke could face eviction if he fails to maintain the property.



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father is set to fork out £20,000 on an external paint job for Royal Lodge, sparking widespread curiosity about his financial resources, according to a new report.



The Duke of York is said to have paid more than £200,000 for roof repairs on the royal mansion last summer - a sum which was described as an 'interim payment'.



“Andrew is determined to hold onto Royal Lodge at any cost. He will find the money from somewhere," a source told Express UK.



"It’s a status symbol for him, the last real show of royal power he has left. The only way he will leave that property is if he’s carried out in a wooden box," the source added.

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has reportedly stepped up to support Andrew and the rest of the family through her work.



"Sarah saying she was able to help support Andrew and cover the costs involved with repairing Royal Lodge was part of the reason why the King was happy to allow them to stay in the property," according to the source.

The added: "Andrew doesn’t want to move into Frogmore Cottage as he sees it as a major step down. The Yorks make use of the cottage anyway, for Beatrice or Eugenie when they visit with the children, but it’s not something they envision as a full-time residence. It’s not grand enough for Andrew."



The source went on: "Everyone jokes that the property is a money pit and is just like the Tom Hanks film. Even Andrew himself can see the funny side but he’s determined to find the money to maintain the property and see out the end of his lease."