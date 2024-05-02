Cher recalls her first meeting with Meryl Streep on Silkwood set

Cher discusses her longtime friendship with Meryl Streep on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Cher has recently reflected on her 40-year long friendship with Meryl Streep.



During an appearance on latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the pop icon recalled her first meeting with Meryl when they co-starred in the 1983 movie Silkwood.

"I went to make a movie with her. I was packing my bag, and then I started unpacking it, and my sister kept packing it," shared the 77-year-old.

Cher told Jennifer, "I went, 'I cannot go make a movie with Meryl Streep, OK?'"

"And then I get to Texas, and a woman comes at me with wide, white hair and a white dress. She puts her arms around me, and she says, ‘I’m so glad you’re here,’ and it was her," stated the musician.

Cher added, "From then on, we were joined at the hip. We’ve been friends all this time."

Earlier, Meryl also praised Cher at the time and told PEOPLE, "I was already in the mind-set of 'My friend is coming, I have somebody on my side.'"

Meryl and Cher have since co-starred in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which the musicain played Ruby Sheridan, the mother of Meryl's character, Donna Sheridan.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar around the 2018 movie release, Cher revealed how her friendship with Meryl blossomed after Silkwood.

"We used to go to the movies on Sundays. When I was in New York, I would go to her house every day," added the songstress.

Elsewhere on the Jennifer's show, Cher disclosed why she turned down Elvis Presley.

"It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him, and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation," said the Moonstruck actress.