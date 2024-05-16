Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flayed for 'promoting themselves' using royal card

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flayed for 'promoting themselves'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received fresh backlash for allegedly "promoting themselves" during their three-day visit to Nigeria

Royal Commentator Lee Cohen said the "quasi royal tour" was an opportunity for them to be "celebrities" and "only promote themselves", not the royal family or their respective native countries.



Cohen, speaking to GBN America, claimed "I believe that the Sussexes are casting about for any relevance, and they keep changing their branding and changing so many things, and selling jam.

"Are any of these things really working?"

He added: "Now they've taken this opportunity to go on a quasi-royal tour in representation not of any nation, but in representation of their favourite subject, themselves."



Host Nana Akua was in agreement with Cohen as she explained: "Whilst all the pictures and the coverage look great, I kind of felt a sense of nostalgia, I thought this would be wonderful if you looked at it and didn't know the back story, you'd think how amazing this is.

"But unfortunately you can't wipe the back story."

She appeared taking a thinly-veiled dig at the Sussexes while asking Cohen's thoughts on their move, saying: "The fact that the national anthem was played whilst they were there, that was a masterstroke. That was hilarious, because clearly the Nigerians respect the British Royal Family."



Cohen responded as saying: "There's great irony. If I were British, I would be outraged because the Sussexes only officially represent themselves, not the British nation. They are celebrities and social media influencers, a far cry from being the statesmen that this quasi royal tour gives a whiff of."

"And once again, as an American third party, I find it incredibly disrespectful to the British people that anyone praise or celebrate their efforts in Nigeria, or anywhere of a couple who has so insulted the British people," said the commentator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally returned to their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after wrapping up their trip abroad following Harry's brief solo return to the UK.

