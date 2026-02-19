Inside Jennifer Aniston's intense fitness routine ahead of rumoured wedding to Jim Curtis
'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston turns up workout routine as rumours of wedding to Jim Curtis swirl around
Jennifer Aniston has reportedly stepped up her fitness routine amid wedding rumours with Jim Curtis.
Insiders recently revealed that the actress, famously known for her role of Rachel Green in Friends, has quietly entered her "bridal bootcamp."
Radar Online reported that Aniston is said to be focusing on mobility, strength and overall wellness ahead of her wedding. "She's always cared about her body, but now that her hormones have changed and her metabolism has slowed down, she's more intentional," the source told the outlet.
Adding, "She's put a big focus on mobility rather than just strength training."
A friend of Aniston stated that the actress' goal recently has been "to maintain what she's got, so it's been a bit of a shock to see the results."
"She's added muscle, which isn't easy at her age, and she's made some lifestyle changes with Jim, like eating out less and cutting down on alcohol," they added. "As a result, she's much more balanced and she's dealing with less inflammation. That's making a big difference in how cut she looks, so she's really thrilled."
It is pertinent to mention that while there has been no official comment about the wedding from Jennifer Aniston or Jim Curtis sources believe wedding bells are just around the corner.
A source claimed, "Their friends are all predicting they'll elope."
"Then follow it up with a small celebration at home," they added.
