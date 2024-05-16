Selena Gomez unveils official name for ‘Wizards of Waverly place’ spinoff

Selena Gomez will make a guest appearance in the sequel for the show that kickstarted her career

Selena Gomez has some magical news for Wizards of Waverly Place fans.

During During the ABC and Disney Upfronts event in New York City, Gomez, 31, delighted fans by revealing details about the upcoming revival series of the hit 2000’s Disney Original series.

“Sometimes, something magical happens when you do get to go home again,” the 31-year-old pop star and actress said.

She then unveiled the official title for the new series: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. She added that she is “very excited” for the return of the beloved show that kickstarted her career.

Accompanying the big reveal were first-look images, including a still of Gomez reprising her role as Alex Russo alongside David Henrie as Justin Russo.

The series introduces new faces to the familiar cast, with Janice LeAnn Brown, Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, and Max Matenko joining the magical journey.

Earlier, Disney provided a synopsis teasing the plot of the spinoff series, which will follow “an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo."

The synopsis further revealed, “When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”