Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly reveals scariest experience of her life

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly opens up about her biggest fear of her life

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon's daughter Kelly has recently revealed the scariest moment of her life.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, Kelly shared her biggest fear she experienced in the past.

"I know exactly what it was. I... had one with you, and I had one with Dad. It was watching you in the hospital when I kept telling them to take your blood pressure, and they wouldn't take your blood pressure," she told Sharon.

Kelly continued, "And they finally did, and they realisd that you had to have a blood transfusion so quickly that they did it in the room."

"Seeing that was one of the scariest things I've ever seen in my life," she confessed.

For the unversed, Sharon was hospitalised in 2002 for colon cancer treatment. At present, she's now in remission.

As far as her dad is concerned, Kelly mentioned it was her dad Ozzy's near-fatal 2003 ATV accident.

"It was just me and Dad that was the scariest thing ever," she stated.

The accident reportedly happened in England while the two were promoting their duet, Changes.

At the time, Los Angeles Times reported that Ozzy's collarbone and six ribs were broken, along with multiple other injuries.

Meanwhile, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson in 2003 and he also had a total of four spinal surgeries.